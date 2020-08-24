The people who drive vans usually want more power can now opt for something special. Ford Transit Custom and Transit Connect vans developed by vehicle design specialist MS‑RT will soon be available direct from Ford Transit Centres. The MS-RT Transit Custom and Transit Connect deliver radical sports styling inspired by the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team’s Fiesta WRC car.

A comprehensive range of bold and distinctive colour options from the Ford Special Vehicle Options (SVO) palette is also available for the MS-RT Transit Custom to further enhance its appearance and complement the spectacular body kit. MS-RT Transit Custom and Transit Connect will be available to order from September.

The head-turning MS-RT Transit Custom and Transit Connect bring the spirit of the rally stage to the road with a restyled grille and a radically redesigned front fascia that incorporates more aggressive air intakes, integrated fog lights and a motorsports-inspired diffuser element.

Wide wheel arch extensions are filled with new, bespoke 18-inch OZ Racing anthracite alloy wheels, complemented by sporty side skirts that create a lower profile. At the rear, an integrated diffuser element and roof spoiler emphasise the rally-bred character. MS-RT Transit Custom receives a twin-pipe sports exhaust, with MS-RT Transit Connect gaining a distinctive quad-exit system; customers can specify optional Ceramic Black exhaust tips.

In addition to the standard range of colour options, MS-RT Transit Custom can also be finished in any colour from Ford’s extensive SVO range for an even more eye-catching van with added road presence. For additional racing style, optional decal kits let customers apply a distinctive livery to their van.

Bespoke interiors feature handcrafted MS-RT Nappa leather and suede seats, MS-RT sports steering wheels with carbon fibre inlays, and MS-RT branded instrument clocks and floor mats.

Standard features also include Ford’s SYNC 3 voice-activated connectivity system with a colour touchscreen – allowing drivers to connect mobile devices and plan routes for optimum productivity – and a FordPass Connect modem delivering Wi-Fi connectivity for up to ten devices. Drivers also benefit from standard sat-nav, rear-view camera and bi-xenon headlights.

MS-RT Transit Custom features Ford’s 185PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine, delivering a hefty 415Nm of torque with a choice of six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox. MS-RT Transit Connect’s 120PS 1.5-litre EcoBlue engine delivers 270Nm of torque through a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox.