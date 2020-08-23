Bentley is working hard to deliver its clients the customised cars they want. The most recent work has seen the production of a very limited edition, honouring the performance at Pikes Peak.

The first of a limited run of 15 examples of the Pikes Peak Continental GT by Mulliner has been built at Bentley’s carbon neutral factory in Crewe, England.

The Limited Edition model features exclusive Radium by Mulliner paintwork, carbon fibre body kit, Acid Green brake disc callipers, and Pirelli P Zero Colour Edition Tyres. 35 per cent of allocated vehicles also include the optional mountain decal, the same as the record holding vehicle.

Detailing on the interior consists of an Alcantara interior complemented by distinctive Radium contrast stitching and accents, carbon fibre fascias and waistrails including a Pikes Peak Overlay on the passenger fascia, and exclusive B&O speaker covers in Black Anodised and Radium finish.

Celebrating the record-breaking run of a standard Continental GT at the famous Pikes Peak International Hill Climb last year, where the production car record was bettered by eight seconds, the Pikes Peak Continental GT is a striking limited edition created by Bentley Mulliner as part of the division’s new ‘Collections’ portfolio.

With all 15 vehicles allocated, customer deliveries of this special iteration of the Continental GT are due to begin in September, destined across the globe from New Zealand to America. Each one honouring Bentley’s accomplishment at the most demanding hill climb in the world, where Bentley achieved the record for fastest production SUV in 2018 and production car in 2019.

The world’s finest Grand Tourer shaved an impressive 8.4 seconds off the previous record along the 12.42-mile course in Colorado, making it the fastest production car ever at Pikes Peak. Driven by three-time champion, former ‘King of the Mountain’ Rhys Millen, the W12-powered Continental GT climbed almost 5,000 ft through 156 bends in just 10 minutes, 18.4 seconds.

Acid Green brake disc callipers, Pirelli P Zero Colour Edition tyres in Radium Finish and a Pikes Peak decal to the front fender hint at the Limited Edition’s record-breaking lineage, while 22-inch Mulliner Driving Specification wheels in Gloss Black are standard. An optional ‘100’ grille is a reminder that the Continental GT’s impressive hill climb achievement took place in Bentley’s centenary year.

Pikes Peak embroidery to the seat headrests in Radium stitching, Radium contrast binding on the overmats, Pikes Peak treadplates and exclusive B&O speaker covers in Black Anodised and Radium finish further enhance the interior appeal. The Continental GT’s luxurious cabin includes the ground-breaking Bentley Rotating Display, deep pile overmats and Front Seat Comfort Specification.