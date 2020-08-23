Suzuki is rolling an improved version of the small and popular Ignis. The small crossover was launched in early 2017, and now has a new 2020 version, available from this August.
It has a new front grille and bumpers, refined interior and exterior colours, and an efficiency-enhanced engine with expanded hybrid system capacity. Ingrained with Suzuki’s design heritage, including a slit-like C-pillar inherited from the first generation Cervo (SC100), blacked out A- and B- pillar, bumper garnish and clamshell bonnet.
Complementing the characteristic styling of the exterior, the interior of the Ignis was designed with futuristic urban styling and sweeping horizontal lines that convey breadth and a feeling of space.
The instrument panel, featuring a newly designed meter cluster, has been updated with a contrast of black and white that is simple in composition but leaves a bold impression.
New interior accent colours – Lazuli Medium Blue Pearl and Medium Grey Metallic as well as a newly designed instrument panel improve the stylish urban taste of the interior.
Standard equipment for all Ignis models in the range is comprehensive and the SZ3 model includes six airbags, air conditioning, DAB radio with Bluetooth, 15-inch wheels, LED headlights, body coloured door mirrors, front electric windows, rear privacy glass and five seat capacity.
SZ-T adds rear view camera, 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, wheel arch extensions and four seat capacity with individually sliding rear seats and Smartphone Link Display Audio with Apple Carplay and Android Auto.
SZ5 adds auto air conditioning, satellite navigation, Dual Camera Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning, Weaving Alert, keyless entry and start, rear electric windows and front foglamps.
Suzuki’s CVT powertrain is available as an option on the facelifted Ignis SZ-T and SZ5 models with 2WD, and is combined with the 1.2 Dualjet Hybrid powertrain.