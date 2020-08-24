BMW is extending its hybrid cars offer in the UK with the introduction of the new BMW 545E xDrive saloon.

The latest generation of BMW eDrive technology in conjunction with a four-cylinder petrol engine powers the BMW 530e plug-in hybrid models. July 2020 saw the launch of the new BMW 530e Saloon (combined fuel consumption: 1.8 – 1.7 l/100 km).

The new BMW 545e xDrive Saloon (combined fuel consumption: 2.4 – 2.1 l/100 km) features a synchronous electric motor delivering a maximum power output of 80 kW/109 hp, which is combined with an efficient straight six-cylinder petrol engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology and 286 hp, together generating an overall system output of 394 hp.

Power is distributed as required to all four wheels via an 8-speed Steptronic transmission and intelligent BMW xDrive four-wheel drive. Maximum system torque is 600 Nm and top speed is reached at 250 km/h, whilst a speed of 140 km/h is possible in purely electric operation. From a standstill, the new BMW 545e xDrive accelerates to a speed of 100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds. Thus, the BMW 545e xDrive clearly excels as the most dynamic of all BMW six-cylinder plug-in hybrids.

The latest plug-in hybrid model of the BMW 5 Series is fitted with a 400V lithium-ion battery which is positioned under the rear seat in order to save space. With a luggage volume of 410 litres, the transport capacity of the BMW 545e xDrive is only slightly smaller than of those model variants which are fitted with a conventional engine.

In order to make optimum use of the combination of the straight six-cylinder engine featuring ultra-smooth running characteristics and eDrive technology in all driving situations, the BMW 545e xDrive supports the driver in numerous ways in terms of energy management. Various driving modes, some of which can be individualised in their operation, are simply selected by pressing the corresponding button on the centre console.

By pressing the HYBRID button twice, an efficiency-optimised version of this operating mode (HYBRID ECO PRO) is activated.

The coasting function on the overrun, among other things, contributes to a further reduction in consumption. The navigation and sensor data-supported control system also optimises the effectiveness of braking energy recovery. When approaching a junction or a vehicle driving ahead, for example, infinitely adaptive recuperation can be put to particularly intensive use for the purpose of deceleration.

In SPORT mode, the electric motor supports the straight six-cylinder petrol engine when the overall system output of 290 kW/394 hp is fully needed. The set-up is designed for dynamic performance, and the gearshift program is sporty. The ELECTRIC mode, on the other hand, enables locally purely emission-free driving up to 57 kilometres and up to 140 km/h.

More than 500,000 electrified vehicles were sold by the end of 2019 and this figure will most likely rise to over 1 million by the end of 2021. The BMW 5 Series makes a substantial contribution towards achieving both past and future goals. With almost 50,000 units, BMW 5 Series plug-in hybrid models were the most successful electrified models in the BMW Group’s portfolio worldwide in 2019.