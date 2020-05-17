The next generation Kia Stinger might not see the green light. Why? Because the South Coreean car manufacturer sales expectations were not meat.

But Kia is working on a facelift variant of the Stinger. The new 2021 Kia Stinger facelift will be unveiled later this year and one of the prototypes was spied around the Nurburgring.

According to our sources, the 2021 Kia Stinger facelift will get new spoilers, a modified front grille and special headlights. Inside the cabin we will see a new infotainment system with a bigger screen and some of the physics buttons will disspear.

Under the hood, the V6 3.3 liter turbo engine will come with an upgrade. The current variant of the engine delivers 370 horsepower and 510 Nm peak of torque. The revised engine will come with 385 horsepower and 528 Nm of torque. There are some rumors suggesting that the 2.0 liter petrol unit will be replaced with a 2.5 liter engine.