Last fall, Audi unveiled the all-new RS Q3 Sportback. The first compact coupe SUV developed by the German car manufacturer is now available in a performance variant.

The production version of the RS Q3 Sportback is equipped with a 2.5 liter engine with five cylinder that can deliver 400 horsepower and 480 Nm peak of torque.

But thanks to the guys from ABT Sportsline, the engine can now deliver 440 horsepower and 520 Nm peak of torque. Just like the standard variant, the model will be equipped with an automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive quattro system.

As a result, the new variant can run from not to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds faster than the production version. The top speed of the German model is clocked at 285 km/h, 5 km/h more than the standard variant.

Also, the car comes with special wheels that can be ordered in 20 or 21 inch dimensions.