When you buy a Bugatti there is a whole process of choosing the right accessories. Imagine how difficult would be to create your perfect Bugatti Divo, a unique supercar and a very rare one.

This coupé, which is limited to a series of just 40 cars, is now reviving the long coachbuilding tradition of this French luxury manufacturer. After two years of development work, the first of these cars costing at least EUR 5 million will soon be delivered to expectant Bugatti enthusiasts.

More than two-thirds of Divo purchasers decide to customize their cars, choosing their own colors and materials such as paint, leather, fabrics and stitching. They introduce their own design ideas and use them to create their very own personal cars.

During the Molsheim Experience, where Bugatti customers can learn about the history of the marque, the historic Château, the North Remise and South Remise and the modern Atelier, Laure Beneteau or one of her colleagues accompany Bugatti enthusiasts as they configure their cars. A designer and a technician also assist in this process, explaining the technical details of the vehicle. The process takes almost five hours to complete.

In addition to the body color, the centerline, roof, engine covers and the air intakes on the wings can also be painted in contrasting colors. Not just well-known types of cowhide are used. Other types of leather, or even vintage leather can be used to cover seats and side trim. The leather types usually differ in terms of thickness and perforation. It is even possible to match the paintwork to the leather.

Special features include embossed children’s footprints in the rear panel of the Veyron, the first name of the partner embroidered in the door pockets, or crystals in the cockpit. Special grilles or logos in the wheels or an inverted paint scheme are also possible. “Besides the technical challenge, time always has a part to play. It can take up to four months to develop a new color, nine months for a new leather and up to a year for a new carbon interior. “With our custom products, we make the same high demands in terms of materials and workmanship as with the standard configuration. After all, we want our Divo and Chiron cars to look and drive perfectly even after many, many years,” explains Laure Beneteau. Customers receive up-to-date photos every two weeks while their cars are being developed.

Tastes differ in that regard. While customers from the Asian market tend to request more unusual colors such as transposed paint schemes or bright colors, the European market tends to choose more reserved tones. Customers from the USA or the Middle East, on the other hand, like to order more eye-catching and extravagant color combinations. One customer worked with the Bugatti team for more than a year on the customization of his Divo.