Ford is ready to deliver its first units of the new Mustang Mach-E, its first electric SUV. And the car promises to tackle even slippery surfaces as it comes with a 4×4 system.

Mustang Mach-E’s available all-wheel-drive system is proving popular with customers across the U.S., particularly in northern and Midwestern states – and almost all reservations in New England include all-wheel drive.

Ford has tested its all-electric Mustang Mach-E in extremely cold and hazardous conditions at Smithers Winter Test Center, an 800-acre world-class facility in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Here, Ford development engineers have worked to evaluate performance over the most challenging roads and in the harshest of elements.

Mustang Mach-E starts at $43,895, not including an available $7,500 federal tax incentive; with it, the entry-level price is even more attractive for an all-electric SUV.