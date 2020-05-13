Mercedes-Benz and BMW have smart and competitive infotainment systems and Audi is following closely. At least with the most recent update to the MMI system.

Equipped with a new chipset that is up to 10 times faster than previous Audi hardware, MIB 3 (Modular Infotainment Toolkit) is designed to provide customers with a number of new features including SiriusXM with 360L and hybrid digital radio and Function on Demand. For Audi A4 and A5 models with MIB 3 hardware, this will allow customers to purchase in-vehicle navigation for vehicles not optioned with it from the factory.

Additionally, the new Audi connect Generation 3 service introduces basic unlimited Wi-Fi included in Audi connect PRIME with connectivity for up to eight devices. 2021 models expected to receive the latest MIB 3 features include: Audi A4, Audi A5, Audi A6, Audi A7, Audi A8, Audi Q3 (late arrival), Audi Q5, Audi Q7 and Audi Q8, with other models to be announced at a later date.

SiriusXM with 360L combines satellite and streaming content delivery into a single, cohesive in-vehicle entertainment experience, upgrading the way the subscriber interacts with the service by providing more choice in entertainment.

For the 2021 model year, most Audi models will have available or standard SiriusXM with 360L, vastly expanding the in-vehicle SiriusXM experience as well as adding more than 10,000 hours of on-demand content including exclusive interviews, live and in-studio concerts and smart “For You” content recommendations.

For terrestrial FM or HD FM radio listeners on the go, hybrid digital radio allows them to continue listening to the same channel even after driving outside of the channel’s range. Either automatically or by request, once the hybrid radio senses a weak radio signal, it will switch to the online, digital version of the same channel. Conversely, the channel will switch back from a digital to a radio signal when it senses better reception.

Introduced in the 2019 Audi e-tron SUV and expanded to the 2020 Audi Q3, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, A6, A7 and A8, available Amazon Alexa Auto integration allows users to pair their Alexa account with their Audi vehicles to be able to get directions, check news and weather, order groceries, add items to their to-do lists and stream music and audiobooks through services like Amazon Music and Audible. Users can also access a wide variety of Alexa skills, including smart home controls, to lock doors, turn off the lights and close the garage door, as well as skills that locate, find and pay for parking. For 2021, the Audi Q5, A4 and A5 add available Alexa integration.

Model year 2021 vehicles with MIB 3 are expected to go on sale in the second half of 2020. The new features and applications complement an existing suite of technologies such as available in-vehicle 4G LTE hotspot, Traffic Light Information with Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory (GLOSA) and the touchscreen MMI user interface that has spread throughout most of the Audi lineup. More information about pricing and user licensing for specific features will be available closer to on-sale timing.