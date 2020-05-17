A couple of months ago, Volkswagen unveiled the new generation Golf GTI (pictured above). The new performance model developed by the German car manufacturer comes with a slightly revised exterior and with a 2.0 liter TSI engine. The petrol unit can deliver 245 horsepower and 375 Nm peak of torque.

In the next months, Volkswagen will unveil a new performance variant of the Golf. Its name is Golf GTI TCR and will feature more aggressive exterior accessories.

Also, the new 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR will feature the same 2.0 liter TSI engine but this time it will deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque, just like the new Cupra Leon hatchback.

The engine resources will be sent to the ground via an automatic transmission, but there are no plans for a four-wheel drive version. The 4Motion system will later be used on the new Golf R which will offer about 400 horsepower.

Until than, here is a video of the upcoming Golf GTI TCR runing around the Nurburgring.