Jeep launches one of the most powerful and fast Wrangler versions available on the US market. The most-capable, quickest, most-powerful Wrangler carries the 6.4-litre V8, with 470hp and 637Nm of torque. Mated to the crisp-shifting TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission and Selec-Trac full-time active transfer case, the powerplant rockets the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 from zero to 60 mph 4.5 seconds and the quarter-mile in 13.0 seconds.

A functional bonnet scoop feeds the engine in the Wrangler Rubicon 392 with cool, denser, outside air, which leads to enhanced performance.

The powertrain of the Trail Rated Wrangler Rubicon 392 meshes with heavy-duty wide track Dana 44 axles, a 3.73 final drive ratio, transmission torque converter lockup control, a 2-inch lift and standard 33-inch tyres on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels.

The result is the most-capable Jeep Wrangler ever with 10.3 inches of ground clearance, improved suspension articulation and manoeuvrability, approach/breakover/departure angles of 44.5/22.6/37.5 degrees and the ability to traverse up to 825mm of water.

An active dual-mode exhaust is standard to deliver an exhilarating and unmistakable sound. The system engages automatically, opening valves in the exhaust system, under higher engine loads to reduce exhaust back pressure. The driver can also activate the system with the press of a button. The dual-pipe performance exhaust system is finished off with unique quad exhaust tailpipes.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 goes on sale in North America in the first quarter of 2021.