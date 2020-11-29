More and more premium producers are developing green technologies for their cars. DS Automobiles, Peugeot-Citroen premium brand, is making no exception. We already have the electric DS3 and the hybrid DS7 in Europe.

DS Automobiles will be exclusively electrified by 2025, offering an electric variant across its entire model range. Electrification sits at the heart of DS Automobiles, from being a pioneer in Formula E to offering an electrified option across its entire range since 2019. By 2025, DS Automobiles will exclusively offer plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) and fully electric vehicles (EV) to its customers.

This decision has made DS the only premium, multi-energy manufacturer to meet the current 95g/km CO2 average fleet emissions targets set by the European Commission. The ambition for DS Automobiles has been clear from the very beginning – to be among the global leaders in electrified vehicles.

DS Automobiles has competed in the all-electric Formula E series since the championship started in 2014. The avant-garde form of motorsport has seen DS Automobiles push the development of electric powertrains through the DS TECHEETAH team, which won the Formula E Teams’ Championship in 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 – making it the first-ever team to win the championship twice. DS Automobiles has used the expertise from its six seasons in Formula E to develop its growing range of electric vehicles – making them more exciting and thrilling to drive.

The pioneering work from Formula E is used to advance the next-generation of DS Automobiles electric and plug-in vehicles, including the all-new DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE, DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 and upcoming DS 9, the brand’s first premium saloon.