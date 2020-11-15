After we saw it launched in Europe and Asia, the new generation Hyundai Tucson is now ready to reach its first US customers. The new generation of the compact SUV is being officially launched in America.

The all-new Tucson design is derived from a series of Hyundai Design Center concepts expressing its evolving Sensuous Sportiness global design identity.

The long hood and level roofline coupled with a long wheelbase and short overhangs reflect a ready-for-anything dynamic character. Crisp geometric angles and edges create a striking contrast between a sleek silhouette and masculine wedge lines. The chrome line beginning from the side mirrors follows the arc of the roofline with increasing width and subtly conveys speed as it reaches the C pillar.

The kinetic design theme carries over to the rear, where the full-width tail lamp incorporates half-concealed triangular shapes that are clearly visible when illuminated, echoing the DRL theme in front.

Tucson’s interior, or ‘INTERSPACE’, offers sensuous, multi-layered forms that provide a feeling of openness and serenity. Twin silver garnish lines streaming from the center fascia to the rear doors harmonize neatly layered surface materials in complementary, neutral tones. Ambient mood lighting is adjustable to 64 colors in ten levels of brightness.

The interior offers three new technologies, including a 10.25-inch full-touch screen exempt of hard buttons, a hoodless digital gauge cluster, and multi-air ventilation, a temperature-adjusting system providing diffused airflow on the front passengers. This indirect, diffusing ventilation system reduces potentially unpleasant airflow and is unique in the automotive industry.

Remote Smart Park Assist allows owners to park and retrieve their Tucson from the tightest of parking spaces from outside the vehicle, a very convenient feature. Before a driver attempts to load passengers or luggage, the remote parking function can prove particularly useful, bringing the vehicle out of a tight space. The driver simply uses the smart key to drive the SUV forward or backward, into or out of a parking space, garage or any tight parking situation.

Remote Start uses a cellular data connection via the Blue Link app that allows an owner to warm up or cool down the Tucson remotely. This remote heating and cooling function includes heating and ventilation for the front seats.

The new Tucson for the U.S. only offers the long-wheelbase version of the global platform, which is longer, wider, taller, and has a longer wheelbase than the previous generation. Moreover, passenger volume increases by six cubic feet, to 108.2 cubic feet, and cargo volume has increased by 7.7 cubic feet, to 38.7 cubic feet.

The new Tucson offers both a Smartstream 2.5-liter, direct-injected and multi-port-injected gasoline engine as well as 1.6-liter, direct-injected, turbocharged hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The new Smartstream 2.5-liter engine, with high-efficiency combustion, cooled EGR and an optimized ITMS cooling system, boasts a generous 187 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 178 lb.-ft. of torq ue at 4,000 rpm, with a targeted combined fuel economy of 28 mpg with front-wheel drive. This 2.5-liter engine couples to an 8-speed automatic transmission for excellent efficiency and acceleration.

Tucson gasoline and hybrid models will begin availability for the U.S. market in spring 2021, with plug-in models available in summer 2021.