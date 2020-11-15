Dodge is now ready to offer its fans the new Durango SRT Hellcat, a fantastic and fast car with unexpected performance figures. The most powerful SUV ever is exclusively available for the 2021 model year and comes with a starting U.S. price of $80,995.

Durango’s performance improvements begin with the new front fascia design, a new chin splitter, updated engine oil cooler duct, air guide and snorkel for cold air induction. A new, unique rear spoiler creates an improved aerodynamic balance with the new front end design, resulting in a massive increase in rear downforce of more than 400 percent

Durango SRT Hellcat comes standard with electric power steering (EPS) with selectable steering tuning to better manage increased grip, both improving handling performance and delivering better steering feel and ease of turning efforts at parking lot speeds.

With EPS and standard SRT Drive modes accessed via the Durango’s new 10.1-inch touchscreen or the mid-mounted switch bank, drivers can tailor their driving experience by controlling transmission shift speeds, steering, paddle shifters, traction, all-wheel drive (AWD) and suspension settings

SRT Drive modes offer selectable settings for Street (Auto), Sport and Track, while the Custom setting allows the driver to select individual preferences

There is also a Launch Control function, easily accessed from a toggle switch in the cockpit, manages tire slip while launching the vehicle to allow the driver to achieve consistent straight-line acceleration.

The Durango has best-in-class towing capacity across its lineup. The supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8, legendary 392-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 and classic 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 with the Tow N Go Package outhaul every full-size, three-row SUV on the road, with a towing capability of 8,700 lbs.

Deliveries of the Durango SRT Hellcat are scheduled to begin early next year. The 2021 Dodge Durango will be built at the 3 million-square-foot Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit