Nissan is selling not only pick-up trucks and fancy sedans in the US. It is also selling accessible cars like the Nissan Versa, a car that has a good price and recently a improvement for the 2021 version.

The 2021 Nissan Versa continues with a starting price of $14,930. The 2021 Versa compact sedan already goes on sale at Nissan dealers nationwide

The third generation Versa embraces Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology, including the available Nissan Safety 360 suite of front, side and rear safety monitoring and intervention technologies – features not usually found in the subcompact sedan category. The 2021 Versa is the vehicle with the most standard safety technology in its class.

The 2021 Versa is offered in three models – S (5-speed manual or Xtronic transmissions), SV (Xtronic) and the sporty SR (Xtronic). Like other Nissan SR models, the Versa SR adds an extra touch of sportiness, including 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, LED headlights, fog lights and more. Customers looking for additional features can opt for the SR Convenience Package, complete with heated front seats, Automatic Climate Control and Intelligent Cruise Control.

Inside, the Versa interior includes Nissan’s “Gliding Wing” instrument panel design, which sets the tone for the vehicle’s balance between emotional and functional needs. Interior features include best-in-class front legroom4, a sporty D-shaped steering wheel, “floating” 7.0-inch touchscreen audio display, remote keyless entry and push button start. Available amenities range from heated front seats to Automatic Climate Control. The available 60/40-split fold-down rear seat provides flexibility to carry people and cargo, including tall, wide items.

Every 2021 Versa is powered by a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine is rated at 122-horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with an enhanced Xtronic transmission or available 5-speed manual (Versa S grade only).

The available Nissan Safety Shield 360 system includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Other available technology includes Intelligent Driver Alertness5 and Intelligent Cruise Control. Nissan Safety Shield 360 is standard on Versa SV and SR grades.