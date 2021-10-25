A Ford Bronco has to be capable of driving through the snow. And in some situations the tyres won’t be enough. So Ford Performance Parts unveils the new Tucci Hot Rods. This car will show a quad-track snow adventure vehicle based on a 2021 four-door Badlands series Bronco. The show car veteran has built a wide range of specialty cars and trucks over the years – from the mild to the wild. With this build, Tucci aims to help drivers take on deep snow and ice, with 8-series tracks in place of all-terrain tires.

Equipped with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine and 7-speed manual transmission, this SUV features Mattracks 88-Series quad tracks for ultimate off-road adventures on snow and sand. It is outfitted with Ford Licensed Accessories swing gate storage, flat snowboard rack and Yakima LockNLoad™ platform roof rack system.

Lighting is augmented with Rigid Light Shop Adapt Light Bar, Radiance Pods and Rock Light Kit. A WARN Industries ZEON 10s winch is added up front along with retractable running boards for easy entry and exit.