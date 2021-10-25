GMC is working hard to deliver luxurious cars even to those people who want a reliable pick-up truck. So the new 2022 GMC Sierra is the most advanced and luxurious Sierra ever.

The lineup is led by the new Sierra Denali Ultimate trim, the most advanced and luxuriously appointed Denali model ever and the most advanced and luxurious pickup in its class. Accompanying the Denali Ultimate is the first-ever Sierra AT4X — the new peak of premium off-road performance with serious capability and uncompromising refinements.

The 2022 Sierra features an elevated exterior design and all-new, expressive interiors, with enhanced technology integration, including a large, 13.4-inch-diagonal touchscreen with Google built-in compatibility.

The refreshed exterior features a new grille and revised headlamp design and expressive lighting animation when approaching, starting or walking away from the vehicle.

A new, unique interior design includes a cockpit-oriented instrument panel along with a new, more functional center console that features electronic precision shift on models with front bucket seats.

The new, larger 13.4-inch-diagonal color touchscreen is complemented with a new 12.3-inch-diagonal configurable digital instrument cluster and 15-inch-diagonal multicolor Head-Up Display to provide more than 40 diagonal inches of digital display, the most in its class.

Sierra Denali Ultimate trim offers exclusive design and premium materials, along with technologies including trailering-capable Super Cruise1 driver-assistance technology and a standard 420-horsepower, 6.2L V8 engine.

A new 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine offers greater refinement, performance and enhanced trailering capability.

The Denali Ultimate is distinguished by an exterior featuring a unique grille in exclusive Vader chrome, along with exclusive 22-inch wheels, finished in Low Gloss Black with machined accents, Vader chrome GMC logo and unique front fender trim featuring Mount Denali. Additionally, GMC’s six-way MultiPro tailgate, the Denali Premium Suspension with segment-exclusive Adaptive Ride Control, and power assist steps are standard.

The Denali Ultimate’s Alpine Umber interior builds on the already luxurious Denali cabin, with full-grain leather appointments and open-pore Paldao wood trim. The wood’s darkened finish creates a distinctive color blend, while the unique graining adds bespoke attention to detail.

Base pricing for each trim will be available at reservation. Pricing, including destination charge, for Denali Ultimate is $80,395, AT4X is $74,995, Denali is $61,295, AT4 is $60,995, SLT is $50,895, Elevation is $45,495, SLE $43,895 and Sierra Pro is $32,495. The refreshed GMC Sierra arrives at dealerships in the first quarter of 2022.