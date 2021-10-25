Another project developed by Ford Performance Parts and scheduled for SEMA las Vegas is the 2021 Bronco by BDS Suspensions.

Long-time Ford builder BDS Suspensions, a subsidiary of Fox Shocks, created an off-road first responder vehicle based on a 2021 two-door Black Diamond™ series Bronco. With nearly a half-century of suspension experience, BDS Suspensions’ creation is outfitted as the ultimate fire truck, featuring equipment inside and out to help rescue crews take on the trails.

The ultra-capable vehicle is equipped with a BDS 4-inch UCA System with Fox 2.5 PES coilovers, BDS rear adjustable control arms and track bar, swaybar disconnect and 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 tires.

CrawlTek Revolution bumpers include recessed winch mount, recovery hooks and belly skid up front, plus winch mount and recovery hooks in back. Both winches are WARN Industries ZEON 10s units. Other updates include a modified half-truck hardtop, CrawlTek slider steps, a CargoGlide custom CG1000XL slideout tray and ARB TwinAir underhood air compressor.