We are getting closer and closer to the unveil of the new generation Mercedes-Benz SL. The Germans will unveil the new car on Thursday, October 28.

The new Mercedes-AMG SL returns to its roots with a soft top and progressive character. At the same time, the luxurious roadster is suitable for everyday use as a 2+2-seater, and for the first time puts its performance to the pavement with all-wheel drive. Further high-tech components sharpen the dynamic profile as do comfort characteristics in the first SL ever developed by Mercedes-AMG.

The digital world premiere will be shown simultaneously to the public (and multipliers) on numerous channels. Mercedes-AMG is also offering media representatives in-depth information and services on Mercedes me media. In addition to the original soundtrack in English, transcripts in a total of six languages are available for reading and downloading.