A few days ago, a report published by our colleagues from CNET has pointed out a few details about the upcoming BMW i4 electric car. Now, BMW has published some preliminary specs regarding the new electric model.

As you may have read, BMW will offer until 2023 at least 26 electrified models and iX3, iNext and i4 will be the top of the line-up. The new BMW iX3 will feature the fifth generation of BMW eDrive system and the same architecture will be used on the i4.

According to BMW, the new BMW i4 will be offered with a top version that will deliver 530 horsepower. We don’t know for sure if the car will have one or two electric motors, but we can assure you that the new i4 will be able to run from not to 100 km/h in about 4 seconds. Also, the top speed will be more than 200 km/h.

Thanks to the new generation of batteries, the new BMW i4 will be offered with an 80 kWh battery pack that can deliver up to 600 kilometres of range with only one “full”. The range is calculated according to the WLTP standard.

The new BMW i4 will be unveiled in 2021 and it will be assembled at the Munich plant.