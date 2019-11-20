Alfa Romeo needed a boost in its confrontation with the German brands. So it decided to elaborate some updates for the 2020 versions of the Giulia and Stelvio.

Alfa Romeo has improved its driver-centred approach by updating the interior of the cars with a new layout and materials, incorporating new ADAS systems to bring level two autonomy.

With the new Giulia and Stelvio MY2020 the HMI has evolved into a system which is simple, user-friendly and intuitive. The 8.8-inch central display is now touchscreen and adopts an all-new layout with widgets which can be dragged and dropped to create a fully customisable homepage, in which each of the vehicle’s functions becomes an app. So just horizontal scrolling calls up the access screens for Alfa DNA, radio, media, smartphone, navigation, climate control, connected services and ADAS. The driver can choose between the updated rotary knob or the touchscreen to control the new infotainment system.

The new 7-inch TFT screen in the heart of the instrument cluster is also now standard across the entire range. The screen layout has been redesigned to offer more information in a more rational way, and to accommodate the autonomous driving technology parameters.

The new gear stick is now leather clad with luminous highlights and a signature Italian flag at its base, while the rotary knob that controls the infotainment system has been updated to gives the sensation of precision and solidity at every touch. The leather steering wheel has also been restyled to accommodate the functions and sensors for the autonomous driving systems.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be available to order from January 2020, with first cars arriving in the UK during January, with Giulia following later in Q1. Full UK pricing and specification will be announced in due course.