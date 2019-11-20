Skoda makes an important step towards electrification with the help of its parent company Volkswagen. Borrowing technology from the current Volkswagen e-Up!, Skoda is launching the new CITIGOe iV.

The brand’s first fully-electric production car will power into the UK early next year with prices starting from just £20,455. Based on the Citigo, the new CITIGOe iV has been completely re-engineered to incorporate a compact battery pack and efficient 61kW electric motor, and has a WLTP range of up to 170 miles on a single charge.

Designed to be the perfect vehicle for modern cities, the new CITIGOe iV will be available in two value-packed trim grades that will be familiar to owners and buyers of the current petrol-powered model; SE and SE L. Both models feature the same battery and electric motor and offer identical levels of performance. Despite the addition of the new battery and electric motor, the CITIGOe iV has the same generous levels of boot space as the standard model with 250 litres available with the rear seats in position and 923 litres with them folded flat.

CITIGOe iV’s electric motor produces an instantaneous 210Nm of torque, which provides it with exceptional agility and acceleration. 0-62mph takes 12.5 seconds, while top speed is 81mph. As is typical with electric vehicles, the CITIGOe iV has immediate throttle response and has a driving experience perfectly suited to the cut and thrust of urban driving.

The CITIGOe iV line-up starts with the SE model, which is priced at £20,455. This figure excludes the Government Plug-in Car Grant, that currently allows buyers to receive a £3,500 reduction on the list price of the vehicle. SE models are equipped with climate control air conditioning, three spoke leather steering wheel and handbrake lever, plus Swing DAB radio and remote central locking.

The higher-specification SE L model is priced from £22,815 and adds a raft of additional equipment, including 16-inch alloy wheels, ambient lighting, comfort pack (heated front seats and rear parking sensors) and body coloured door mirrors and handles. The SE L model also comes with CCS charging capability that allows for rapid charging via 40kW charging stations.

Both models can be linked to the ŠKODA Connect app, which allows owners to check and control selected features of the car remotely. This means owners can check the charge status of the battery at all times.

CITIGOe iV will be open for order on 10 December 2019 with first deliveries expected early next year.