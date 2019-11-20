Seat is moving towards new mobility solutions and continues to develop its idea of an electric scooter. At the Smart City Expo World Congress, SEAT presented its urban mobility strategy with a triple announcement – the first electric e-Scooter from the brand, the creation of a new strategic business unit – SEAT Urban Mobility – and the presentation of its new e-Kickscooter concept.

The fully-electric e-Scooter concept has a compact design based on stylised geometric shapes. The final version of the motorcycle will ultimately be available to buy in 2020*, and will be aimed at private users, shared services and fleets.

SEAT has signed a collaboration agreement with Barcelona-based scooter manufacturer Silence, which will see the e-Scooter built at its facilities in Molins de Rei, located halfway between Barcelona and Martorell.

The e-Scooter concept is equipped with a 7kW motor with a peak rate of 11kW (14.8hp), equivalent to 125cc, which delivers instant engine torque of 240Nm. The scooter reaches a top speed of 100km/h (62mph), enough to accelerate to 50 km/h (31mph) in just 3.8 seconds. Furthermore, its driving range on a single charge amounts to 115 kilometres (71 miles), according to WMTC test results.

The battery can be removed and easily charged at home or public charging stations at an estimated cost to all customers of only €0.70 for every 100 kilometres (62 miles) in continental Europe. In addition, the e-Scooter concept has enough storage space for two helmets beneath the seat, it is connected, and users can track its battery charge level or location via a mobile app.

The company also presented a concept of its new generation e-Kickscooter at the Smart City Expo World Congress. This new version features a range of up to 65km (40 miles), two independent brake systems and a much higher capacity battery that reaches 551Wh. Sales of the current version – the SEAT EXS presented in 2018 – totalled over 10,000 units.