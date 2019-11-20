A few months ago, Audi unveiled the all-new S4. But this time, the model is offered with a TDI engine instead of a petrol unit. As you can imagine, the new S4 can be ordered as a sedan or as a touring car.

Now, ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for both body versions. The V6 3.0 liter TDI delivers 342 horsepower and 700 Nm peak of torque, but thanks to some magic dust spread by the ABT Sportsline, the unit can offer up to 378 horesepower and 760 Nm of torque.

As a result, the new Audi S4 Avant tuned by ABT Sportsline can run from not to 100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds faster than the production version.

ABT Sportsline also prepared some special 20 inch wheels and some interior tweaks.