Mercedes-Benz has a great range of compact cars. We have the following products: A-Class, A-Class Sedan, CLA Coupe, CLA Shooting Brake, B-Class and GLB. All these models are, but we missed on purpose the GLA. Why? Because the model is old and it will get a new generation in the following year.

Now we have some details about the new 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA. The car will be 20 milimeters shorter than the outgoing model , but it will offer a wheelbase extended by 30 milimeters. As a result, all the passangers will get more space. And this is good in this segment.

The new 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA will get an adjustable rear bench as the one seen on the new GLB or B-Class. The interior will also be completly new and it will be borrowed from the new A-Class.

Also from the A-Class, the new 2021 GLA will get the engine line-up. Customers will get 1.3 and 2.0 liter petrol units and 1.5 and 2.0 diesel engines. There will be some AMG versions and also it will be a plug-in hybrid based on the current A 250e EQ plug-in model.