Nissan is offering its US clients a new small SUV that was already introduced during this year motor show. It÷s the new Kicks, a compact SUV that is already available at Nissan dealers nationwide with a starting price $18,870. The front-wheel drive Kicks is available in three well-equipped grade levels – S, SV and SR.

For the 2020 model year, Kicks adds standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology. Part of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility strategy, Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, radar-based Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and High Beam Assist. In addition, Rear Door Alert is now standard on Kicks SV and SR grades.

Every 2020 Kicks comes with a standard 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine rated at 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque. Combined with a smooth, fuel-efficient Xtronic transmission, fuel economy is rated at 31 mpg city, 36 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined.

The Kicks exterior combines emotion and practicality and includes Nissan design signatures such as V-motion grille and “floating roof” with a “wrap-around visor” look. Kicks is offered in a range of seven exterior colors – plus five two-tone combinations.