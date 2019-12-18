In order to help its clients feel very festive, Nissan decided to create one special sleigh for Santa. A zero-emission one.

Nissan will be dashing through the snow this Christmas with a bright festive Nissan LEAF powered by its own regenerated energy.

To bring Christmas cheer while celebrating the power of regenerative energy, the special one-off vehicle sees the Nissan LEAF transformed into a Nissan (Christmas) TREE. Decked out in a spectacular light display, the Nissan TREE showcases the way the electric car regenerates power when braking or decelerating.

Two driving functions provide energy regeneration in the Nissan LEAF. The Nissan LEAF e-Pedal allows the driver to start, accelerate, decelerate and stop using only the accelerator pedal. The e-Pedal also helps the car harvest energy via regenerative braking.

Fitted with thousands of LEDs, shimmery baubles and a reindeer, the car is brighter than Rudolph’s nose. The sparkling display reminds sustainably-minded drivers about the energy generation made possible through owning an electric vehicle. In fact, the average Nissan LEAF driver regenerates 744kWh* of clean energy if they drive 11,000 miles. This energy saving is equivalent to 20% of the overall domestic electricity consumption of an average household.

Nissan LEAF drivers would generate enough energy to power up:

– 266 Christmas trees with 700 incandescent lights for a full hour of joy

– 297 ovens for one hour to cook your Christmas dinner

– 744 televisions for five hours to watch your favourite Christmas movies

– 10,783 houses with 1,000 LED lights for five hours