Lamborghini doesn’t need much publicity, as its supercars are very famous all over the world. But, from time to time, Lamborghini is making a special appearance just to show it still has marketing aces in its sleeves.

Automobili Lamborghini extends its collaboration with Guglielmo Marconi Airport in Bologna for the sixth time. A new Follow-Me Lamborghini Huracán RWD will be leading aircraft, towards the parking stand or taxiing out to the runway.

The Huracán RWD Follow-Me, with a 5.2 l naturally-aspirated V10 engine and 580 hp, sports a very special livery designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile. The orange body features graphics depicting the typical machines maneuvering in the airport areas, and the exterior is enhanced by the Italian flag on both doors, roof, front and rear intakes.

The vehicle is equipped with an orange light-bar on the roof; a radio, always connected with the control tower of the airport; and the distinctive stickers: “Follow me”.