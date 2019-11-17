Hyundai is updating the current generation Sonata in the US. The 2020 version is loaded with lots of updates in terms of technology and safety. The redesigned 2020 Sonata delivers enhanced fuel efficiency, technology and advanced standard safety features at a starting price of $23,400 for the SE model. The SEL model starts at $25,500 and the top-of-the-line Limited is available for $33,300.
The entry-level SE model comes with new features inside and out, including the new Smartstream 2.5-liter engine with 191 HP with standard 8-speed automatic transmission and Shift-By-Wire selector.
Inside there is a list of options that includes:
– 8-inch LCD monitor (vs 7-inch LCD monitor)
Electronic Parking Brake (new standard SmartSense feature)
– Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (new standard SmartSense feature)
– Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) (new standard SmartSense feature)
– Lane Follow Assist (LFA) (new standard SmartSense feature)
– Driver Attention Warning (DAW) (new standard SmartSense feature)
– Automatic high-beam assist (new standard SmartSense feature)
– Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (new standard SmartSense feature)
– LED Hidden Lighting Lamps (new standard SmartSense feature)
– LED Daytime Running Lights
– LED taillights
– Laminated windshield
The Sonata SEL is now equipped with even more design, comfort and convenience features for a value added saving of $750. SEL option packages provide customers with more choices and the lowest priced panoramic sunroof in the segment.
The SEL Plus trim is $27,450 and brings sporty exterior upgrades and a new Smartstream1.6-liter turbocharged engine producing 195 lb.-ft. of torque at a low 1,500–4,500 rpm.
The price of the Sonata Limited is $33,300 and comes with features like the Digital Key via a dedicated smartphone app. Hyundai Digital Key utilizes Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, which exhibits a high level of security. The NFC wireless data communication takes place only when the device and the reader are within several centimeters of each other. The Hyundai Digital Key app also allows smartphones to control selected vehicle systems remotely. Using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) communication, users can lock and unlock the vehicle, activate the panic alert and start the engine.
Not only does Hyundai Digital Key allow owners to leave traditional keys at home, it also allows secure sharing of keys with family and friends. The level of access to different vehicle functions can be tailored to each shared key user for a defined period. The vehicle owner can preset the duration of vehicle use or limit the use to only certain features when loaning the vehicle, and, of course, keys can be revoked remotely. For additional convenience in cases such as using a valet service or visiting a Hyundai dealer, Hyundai Digital Key also works with an NFC card, which will be provided with each vehicle. Each Sonata still comes with traditional keys. Digital Key is compatible only with phones using the Android operating system.
Color Head Up Display has a projected image size of eight inches and super-bright clarity (luminance of more than 10,000 candelas per square meter). The HUD can be adjusted in both angle and height to provide optimum visibility. The HUD supports driving safety by displaying information such as speed and navigation commands, as well as alerts from active safety and driving assistance features.