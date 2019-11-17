Apart from already offering two important electric cars, the Lona and the Ioniq, Hyundai is planing more a range of other eco-friendly cars for the close future.

Hyundai announced its commitment to introduce 13 alternatively fueled vehicles by 2022, including six sedans and seven SUVs. Upcoming highlights from this eco-friendly commitment include a refreshed 2020 Ioniq Electric, Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid to be revealed later this month at the Los Angeles Auto Show. In addition, the all-new Sonata HEV sedan will be coming next year. The remaining nine eco-focused products will be showcased over the next three years.

“As the automotive industry evolves to meet the needs of a diverse customer base and environmentally-aware society, we will continue to provide alternative-propulsion options in a variety of product choices,” said Mike O’Brien, vice president of Product, Corporate and Digital Planning, Hyundai Motor America.

Hyundai’s commitment to eco-friendly propulsion leads to improved powertrain efficiencies, particulate-matter contributions and a new level of clean air improvements.