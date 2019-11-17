Jeep is always honouring the veterans, an important part of its portfolio, as its connection with the army start a long time ago. The most recent proof is the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Freedom edition, that is a tribute to U.S. military members, with military-themed exterior and interior design cues. The Jeep brand will make a $250 donation to the United Service Organizations (USO) with every Wrangler Freedom edition sold.

This special-edition vehicle is based on the Wrangler Sport S and features unique exterior and interior content. Exterior features include an American flag placed above the Jeep brand logo on both the driver and passenger side near the front fenders, a new hard “Oscar Mike” badge – a military phrase that translates to “On the Move” – on the rear tailgate, as well as a large “Oscar Mike” military star decal on the hood, a black premium Sunrider soft-top with deep-tint rear windows, Satin Carbon-painted 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels with all-terrain tires and side steps.

Interior treatments on the Jeep Wrangler Freedom include McKinley black cloth seats with black leather bolsters, featuring Light Tungsten accent stitching, “Oscar Mike” embossed on the seat backs in Light Tungsten accent stitching, and on the steering wheel, doors, seats and front armrest.

The Wrangler Freedom Edition will first be offered in Firecracker Red, Bright White and Ocean Blue for the first production run with Black, Granite Crystal, Sting Gray, Billet, Punk’n, Hellayella and Bikini following shortly after.

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Freedom has an MSRP of $34,190 for the two-door model and $37,690 for the four-door version.