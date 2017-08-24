Volkswagen T-Roc officially unveiled

After a long wait and a long series of teasers, Volkswagen unveiled the new T-Roc its smallest SUV, ready to tackle the ones in the compact segment, but positioned below the Tiguan.





The new T-Roc comes with a wide radiator grille unit with integrated dual headlights and the repositioned light signature. The lines of the elongated silhouette are on the other hand characterised by a particularly striking chrome element that runs from the A-pillars across the complete side roof line all the way into the C-pillar and is reminiscent in form of a coupe. The off-road look is enhanced by all-round, dark plastic trim, which protects the bodywork around the wheel arches and side sills, as well as the vehicle's front and rear.





The interior has been adapted to the exterior design. It has a robust SUV feel and modern treatment of surfaces. The interplay between the Active Info Display and the specific infotainment system creates a new, digital cockpit.





Via smartphone and Volkswagen Car Net it is possible to use a wide spectrum of online services and apps and to integrate the telephone and/or media library. Another feature being offered by Volkswagen in the new T-Roc is the "Security & Service" package (including Emergency Service, Automatic Accident Notification and Roadside Assistance).





If all five seats are occupied, luggage space when loaded up to the top edge of the rear seat backrests totals 445 litres. The backrests can also be folded down in a 60/40 split, yielding luggage capacity of up to 1,290 litres.





The ‘T-Roc’ base version comes with high-tech systems such as Front Assist area monitoring with City Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Monitoring, the Automatic Post-Collision Braking System and the lane keeping system Lane Assist. Also part of the base specification are details such as air conditioning, the Composition Colour infotainment system, LED tail light cluster, visual underbody guard (black) and LED daytime running lights in the bumper.





Like the larger Tiguan, the new T-Roc is being offered with efficient turbocharged engines: three petrol engines (TSI) and three diesels (TDI). They are being offered partly with front-wheel drive and manual gearbox, partly with front-wheel drive, 4Motion all-wheel drive (including 4Motion Active Control as standard) and the dual clutch gearbox (7-speed DSG).





The T-Roc will take its place in the €20,000 class segment (German market). Its market launch begins in Europe this November.









