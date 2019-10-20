Pirelli developed the tires for the new BMW M8
20 October 2019 07:18:51
Pirelli, the Italian tire manufacturer, has unveiled the custom-made tires that were developed excuslively for the new BMW M8.
As you already know, the BMW M8 models are using a V8 4.4 liter engine which can deliver up to 625 horsepower via an automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system. The not to 100 km/h is done in 3.2 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 250 km/h.
In order to cope with this amount of power, BMW has called Pirelli to do some special tires. The P Zero product was specially modified and developed for this amount of power developed by the M8.
The development means that the BMW-homologated tires, distinguished by a star marking on their sidewall, offer greater performance in the wet and dry, under braking, and on track compared to the already known P-Zeros.
The tires comes with a special tread pattern and different layer constructions used in the tire carcasses. The tires are 275/35 ZR 20 on the front and 285/35 ZR 20 on the rear. The fronts are featuring a symmetrical carcass structure, while the rear have an asymmetrical structure.
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio "Alfa Romeo Racing"
First teaser picture of the Mitsubishi Mi-Tech
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
Skoda Octavia first sketches emerge
Lamborghini Huracan surpasses Gallardo production record
Karma develops sound for its future electric cars
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Video. Watch how Koenigsegg Regera does 0-250-0 mpg in just 32.48 seconds