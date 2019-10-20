Pirelli developed the tires for the new BMW M8

Pirelli, the Italian tire manufacturer, has unveiled the custom-made tires that were developed excuslively for the new BMW M8.





As you already know, the BMW M8 models are using a V8 4.4 liter engine which can deliver up to 625 horsepower via an automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system. The not to 100 km/h is done in 3.2 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 250 km/h.





In order to cope with this amount of power, BMW has called Pirelli to do some special tires. The P Zero product was specially modified and developed for this amount of power developed by the M8.





The development means that the BMW-homologated tires, distinguished by a star marking on their sidewall, offer greater performance in the wet and dry, under braking, and on track compared to the already known P-Zeros.





The tires comes with a special tread pattern and different layer constructions used in the tire carcasses. The tires are 275/35 ZR 20 on the front and 285/35 ZR 20 on the rear. The fronts are featuring a symmetrical carcass structure, while the rear have an asymmetrical structure.

Tags: bmw, bmw m8, bmw m8 tires, pirelli, pirelli bmw m8 tires

Posted in BMW, Various News