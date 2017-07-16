Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabrio facelift - Video with the interior

Earlier this spring, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the S-Class facelift. Now it is time to find out some interesting facts about the convertible version of the German flagship sedan.





The restyled model is a very good indicator of what we should expect to see on the outside: minor modifications for front and rear parts and new wheel designs. Today we have the first video of the interior of the convertible model.





Here we will see two high-resolution displays, each with a diagonal of 12.3 inches, touch sensitive controls and lots of wood and leather accessories.





As you already know, the new S-Class Caabriolet will feature some autonoumous driving technologies. The engine line-up will be carried over from the sedan model.

Tags: mercedes, mercedes-benz, mercedes-benz s-class cabrio, s-class cabrio

Posted in Mercedes, Videos

Source: Mercedes-Benz