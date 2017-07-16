Home » News » Mercedes » Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabrio facelift - Video with the interior

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabrio facelift - Video with the interior

16 July 2017 08:22:30

Earlier this spring, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the S-Class facelift. Now it is time to find out some interesting facts about the convertible version of the German flagship sedan. 

The restyled model is a very good indicator of what we should expect to see on the outside: minor modifications for front and rear parts and new wheel designs. Today we have the first video of the interior of the convertible model. 

Here we will see two high-resolution displays, each with a diagonal of 12.3 inches, touch sensitive controls and lots of wood and leather accessories. 

As you already know, the new S-Class Caabriolet will feature some autonoumous driving technologies. The engine line-up will be carried over from the sedan model.
 
 

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Mercedes, Videos

Source: Mercedes-Benz

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabrio facelift - Video with the interior

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabrio facelift - Video with the interior

  2. 2018 Jaguar E-Pace is here - Official pictures and details

    2018 Jaguar E-Pace is here - Official pictures and details

  3. 2019 Aston Martin Valkyrie - First interior pictures

    2019 Aston Martin Valkyrie - First interior pictures

  4.  
  5. 2018 Audi A8 - Official pictures and details

    2018 Audi A8 - Official pictures and details

  6. Volvo XC90 T8 modified by Polestar

    Volvo XC90 T8 modified by Polestar

  7. Susan Sarandon and Mercedes-Benz EQ in a special picture gallery

    Susan Sarandon and Mercedes-Benz EQ in a special picture gallery

Related Specs

  1. 1953 Mercedes-Benz 300S Cabriolet

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 230.49 nm / 170.0 ft lbs @ 3800 rpm

  2. 1933 Mercedes-Benz 370 S Cabriolet

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 52.2 kw / 70.0 bhpN/A

  3. 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK 55 AMG Cabriolet

    Engine: V8, Power: 273.7 kw / 367.0 bhp @ 5750 rpm, Torque: 510 nm / 376.2 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  4. 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK DTM AMG Cabriolet

    Engine: Supercharged V8, Power: 434.0 kw / 582.0 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 800 nm / 590.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  5. 1935 Mercedes-Benz 150 Sportroadster

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 41.0 kw / 55 bhp @ 4500 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

2018 Renault Megane RS will have 4 wheel steering and Cup chassis2018 Renault Megane RS will have 4 wheel steering and Cup chassis
Renault is giving us new details on the new 2018 Renault Megane RS model. The new compact hothatch will come with 4Control, the technology that offers ...

Concept Cars

Skoda Element concept is an electric buggySkoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...

Custom Cars

Dacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UKDacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UK
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...

Future Cars

Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future LeafNissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...

Market News

Best May in the history of SkodaBest May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...

Gadgets

Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous carsVolvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...

Various News

Bugatti Chiron can do 300 mph but it needs more advanced tiresBugatti Chiron can do 300 mph but it needs more advanced tires
Bugatti Chiron is a hell of car. Under the hood of the Molsheim based hypercar is a W16 8.0 liter engine that can deliver 1.500 horsepower and 1.600 Nm ...

Motorsports

Michael Fassbender is now a racerMichael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com