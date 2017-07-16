Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabrio facelift - Video with the interior
16 July 2017 08:22:30
Earlier this spring, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the S-Class facelift. Now it is time to find out some interesting facts about the convertible version of the German flagship sedan.
The restyled model is a very good indicator of what we should expect to see on the outside: minor modifications for front and rear parts and new wheel designs. Today we have the first video of the interior of the convertible model.
Here we will see two high-resolution displays, each with a diagonal of 12.3 inches, touch sensitive controls and lots of wood and leather accessories.
As you already know, the new S-Class Caabriolet will feature some autonoumous driving technologies. The engine line-up will be carried over from the sedan model.
2018 Renault Megane RS will have 4 wheel steering and Cup chassis
Renault is giving us new details on the new 2018 Renault Megane RS model. The new compact hothatch will come with 4Control, the technology that offers ...
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Dacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UK
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Bugatti Chiron can do 300 mph but it needs more advanced tires
Bugatti Chiron is a hell of car. Under the hood of the Molsheim based hypercar is a W16 8.0 liter engine that can deliver 1.500 horsepower and 1.600 Nm ...
Michael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
