McLaren 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection launched in China
26 April 2018 17:21:11
The Chinese market is very important for McLaren, who is selling many of its supercars to young customers who made their first million.
To celebrate its performance in China and to showcase the bespoke services of its MSO division.
McLaren Special Operations (MSO) and Chinese fashion designer and entrepreneur, Mr. Cabbeen, have combined to create a bespoke McLaren 570GT that will be unveiled this week in Beijing at the Auto China 2018 show. The first bespoke model developed by MSO to introduce distinctive Chinese classic design elements, the McLaren 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection is the result of a styling collaboration with the Chinese fashion design wear company. Just five examples of the car will be available.
Finished in MSO Bespoke Obsidian Black paint complemented by a dragon design that has been hand-painted in Gloss Speedline Gold on both door inserts, the 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection additionally features a new 15-Spoke GT wheel, which together with the brake calipers are also finished in Gloss Speedline Gold.
MSO Defined Carbon Sill Covers grace the inside the cabin, with unique vivid sculptural dragons embroidered in gold on the Alcantara® Centre Front Tunnel and Rear Luggage Deck. Designed by Mr. Cabbeen to elevate the five Cabbeen Collection cars to a new level of interior luxury, the dragon motifs are an example of Chao Embroidery, which is recognised as part of China’s cultural heritage.
The embroidered dragons on each of the five cars were sewn by Kang Huifang, the Director of the Professional Embroidery Committee of China's Arts and Crafts Institute.
