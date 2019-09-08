Mazda CX-30 UK pricing announced
8 September 2019
Mazda is updating its SUV portfolio with the introduction of the new CX-30, a car that was first showcased during this year Geneva Motor Show, in March. Mazda has announced the price and specification of its new CX-30 compact SUV, which will arrive in the UK in January 2020.
Mazda CX-30 is the second model in the company’s next generation line-up and the second to feature the ground-breaking Skyactiv-X spark-controlled compression ignition engine.
Available in five trim levels – SE-L, SE-L Lux, Sport Lux, GT Sport and GT Sport Tech - the new CX-30 features Mazda’s characteristic generous standard equipment across the entire range, and is offered in the UK with a choice of two petrol engines, both of which feature the 24v Mazda M Hybrid mild-hybrid system.
Thanks to its unique combustion method in which spark plug ignition is used to control compression ignition, the resulting efficiencies mean this 180ps petrol SPCCI engine delivers diesel rivalling economy combined with low CO2 emissions and flexible performance. With emissions as low as 105g/km and WLTP combined economy as high as 47.9mpg.
As with the all-new Mazda3, the CX-30 features a generous standard equipment tally across the whole range with every car featuring a colour windscreen projecting head-up display, radar cruise control and LED headlights to name just a few of the high-grade items found on every model. Visually, the CX-30’s sleek upper body hints at the streamlined silhouette of a coupe, while the black cladding lower down, and the CX-30’s dimensions deliver the sense of rugged stability you’d expect of an SUV.
With a choice of eight exterior colours, SE-L and SE-L Lux cars feature 16-inch grey metallic wheels, while from Sport Lux onwards 18-inch wheels are standard: silver metallic on Skyactiv-G and bright silver metallic on Skyactiv-X models.
Priced from £22,895 to £33,495 the 26 model Mazda CX-30 range will arrive in UK dealers in January 2020, but is available to order now.
