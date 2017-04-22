Ford could use bamboo in their cars
22 April 2017 12:24:29
I kid you not. Ford did said that. According to the US-based car manufacturer the R&D department is experimenting some sustainable materials that are ok to use throughout the interior of their next generation cars.
And bamboo is on the top of the list. According to Ford, this material can grow up to 3 feet a day and it is already used in industry, furniture, and even in restaurants as food.
"Bamboo is amazing. It's strong, flexible, totally renewable, and plentiful in China and many other parts of Asia", commented Ford's Nanjing Research & Engineering Center's Engineering Supervisor, Janet Yin.
Ford tested bamboo for the past several years and the engineers have found out that it performs better than other tested synthetic and natural fibers. More than that, Ford announced it is working with Jose Cuervo to explore the use of the tequila producer’s agave plant byproduct to develop more sustainable bioplastics for use in their cars.
