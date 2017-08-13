Audi Q2 2.0 TFSI now available in UK
13 August 2017 17:42:45
|Tweet
Audi will try to address to a broader range of clients in UK by launching new engines for the Q2, its smallest SUV at the moment. It is the new 2.0 TFSI quattro 190hp S tronic is now available in S line and Edition 1 specification.
The new 2.0 TFSI produces the highest power output currently available in a Q2, facilitating acceleration to 62mph from rest in 6.5 seconds. Audi says it is also the fastest sprint time in the range. Top speed also reaches 141mph.
The quattro system’s electrohydraulically actuated multi-plate clutch distributes torque continuously between the axles. Its seven-speed S tronic incorporates a freewheeling mode when the standard Audi drive select handling system is set to “efficiency” mode, and with the start-stop function, the engine already shuts off when speed drops to 4.3mph.
Both contribute to up to 44.8mpg combined and 144g/km when chosen in S line specification, and 44.1mpg combined in conjunction with 146g/km for the Edition 1, even on the 19-inch alloy wheels it is fitted with as standard.
Regardless of whether the Q2 TFSI quattro is chosen as an S line or Edition 1, the specification of both sets the SUV apart from the rest of the SE and Sport range. LED headlights, an LED interior lighting pack, S line interior and exterior styling cues, 18-inch alloy wheels, C-pillar blades in matt Titanium grey and front sports seats mark out the S line. This adds to the Audi Smartphone Interface, SD card-based MMI Navigation and Audi connect infotainment service package, light and rain sensors and Audi drive select already fitted as standard to all Sport models and above.
The interior is furnished with sports seats in Granite grey Fine Nappa leather with Amaretto brown contrast stripes and stitching, a multi-coloured LED interior lighting pack advanced that spreads across the inlays in a special Format design and floor mats also sporting brown contrast stitching.
Audi Q2 2.0 TFSI now available in UK Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Audi TT 3.2 S-LineEngine: V6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2500-3000 rpm
2003 Audi TT 3.2 QuattroEngine: V6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2800-3200 rpm
1908 Sizaire-Naudin 12HPEngine: One Cyl, Power: 8.9 kw / 12 bhp @ 1300 rpmN/A
2008 Audi A3 TDI Clubsport Quattro ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 167 kw / 224 bhp, Torque: 450 nm / 331.9 ft lbs
2008 Audi R8 V12 TDI ConceptEngine: V12 TDI, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Toyota and Mazda will form an alliance
Nowadays, all major manufacturers are trying to develop alliances with one of the most important players in the industry. The most recent partnership ...
Nowadays, all major manufacturers are trying to develop alliances with one of the most important players in the industry. The most recent partnership ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
Renault-Nissan is the new world's largest car manufacturer after first semester
This is a big day for Renault-Nissan Alliance. The French-Japanese corporation has become the new world's largest car manufacturer in the first semester ...
This is a big day for Renault-Nissan Alliance. The French-Japanese corporation has become the new world's largest car manufacturer in the first semester ...
Motorsports
Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...