Audi Q2 2.0 TFSI now available in UK

Audi will try to address to a broader range of clients in UK by launching new engines for the Q2, its smallest SUV at the moment. It is the new 2.0 TFSI quattro 190hp S tronic is now available in S line and Edition 1 specification.





The new 2.0 TFSI produces the highest power output currently available in a Q2, facilitating acceleration to 62mph from rest in 6.5 seconds. Audi says it is also the fastest sprint time in the range. Top speed also reaches 141mph.





The quattro system’s electrohydraulically actuated multi-plate clutch distributes torque continuously between the axles. Its seven-speed S tronic incorporates a freewheeling mode when the standard Audi drive select handling system is set to “efficiency” mode, and with the start-stop function, the engine already shuts off when speed drops to 4.3mph.





Both contribute to up to 44.8mpg combined and 144g/km when chosen in S line specification, and 44.1mpg combined in conjunction with 146g/km for the Edition 1, even on the 19-inch alloy wheels it is fitted with as standard.





Regardless of whether the Q2 TFSI quattro is chosen as an S line or Edition 1, the specification of both sets the SUV apart from the rest of the SE and Sport range. LED headlights, an LED interior lighting pack, S line interior and exterior styling cues, 18-inch alloy wheels, C-pillar blades in matt Titanium grey and front sports seats mark out the S line. This adds to the Audi Smartphone Interface, SD card-based MMI Navigation and Audi connect infotainment service package, light and rain sensors and Audi drive select already fitted as standard to all Sport models and above.





The interior is furnished with sports seats in Granite grey Fine Nappa leather with Amaretto brown contrast stripes and stitching, a multi-coloured LED interior lighting pack advanced that spreads across the inlays in a special Format design and floor mats also sporting brown contrast stitching.









