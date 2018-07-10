2019 Subaru Impreza US pricing announced
10 July 2018 17:44:00
Subaru is updating its US line-up with the introduction of the new 2019 Impreza in both configurations: four-door and five door. Built on the Subaru Global Platform, every Impreza is equipped with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and a boxer engine. Offered in four trim levels: 2.0i base, Premium, Sport and Limited, the 2019 Impreza arrives at Subaru retailers this Summer. The 2019 Impreza begins just $100 over previous year at $18,595.
All Impreza vehicles come with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Boxer engine with direct fuel injection with 152-hp. In highline trims, the Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission) features a 7-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters.
The 2019 Impreza achieves up to 38 highway MPG and more than 450 miles on a full tank making it one of the most fuel-efficient all-wheel drive vehicles sold in the US.
The 2.0i CVT model now offers Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology with high-grade instrument cluster with 4.2-inch color LCD display, overhead console shower light and Tire Pressure Monitoring System with individual wheel pressure display for $845.
The Premium trim, priced from $21,595, adds SUBARU STARLINK Safety and Security features, new black machine-finish alloy wheels, the All-Weather Package with heated front seats, windshield, and exterior mirrors. Impreza Premium 5-door vehicles have standard roof rails. Dual rear USB ports are now standard on Premium and above.
The Impreza 2.0i Sport, available in sedan and 5-door, delivers a more exclusive suspension tuning, 18-inch machine-finish alloy wheels, standard factory-installed short throw shifter (for 5-speed manual) and Active Torque Vectoring. Subaru aimed for a new ride/handling balance benchmark in the compact segment. Sport models are priced from $22,195.
Subaru continues to elevate the status of the Limited trim for the 2019 Impreza. The exterior looks more upscale with LED headlights and distinctive “Konoji” LED daytime running lights and standard 17-inch machine finished alloy wheels. Thoughtful use of exterior chrome trim and turn signal side mirrors add a touch of elegance. Limited trim Impreza models begin at $24,995.
The 2019 Impreza Limited includes additional driver-assist technologies. Reverse Automatic Braking that can apply the vehicle’s brakes if an obstacle is detected while reversing is standard on the Limited trim. A rear vision camera with steering lines display is standard on all models.
1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STiEngine: EJ22 Boxer-4, Power: 205.8 kw / 276 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A
2007 Subaru Impreza WRC2007Engine: Boxer-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 589 nm / 434.4 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2000 Subaru Impreza WRX S201 STiEngine: Opposed-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 353 nm / 260.4 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi RB320Engine: Boxer-4, Power: 235.6 kw / 316 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 450.13 nm / 332 ft lbs @ 3700 rpm
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi S204Engine: EJ20 Boxer-4, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 432.51 nm / 319 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
