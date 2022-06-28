Subaru has published the first pictures and details of the new Forester STI Sport Edition. As you can imagine, this is not an STI per se, as the years of glory have long gone.

The SUV uses some black accents for the fog light surrounds, bumper, and side sills. There is also the STI badge on the grille and on the trunk, and the customers will be able to choose from four colors: Crystal White Pearl, Magnetite Gray Metallic, Ice Silver Metallic, and Crystal Black Silica.

Inside the cabin, there is two-tone Nappa upholstery and some red accessories. Of course, the STI badge sits on the seat headrest.

The Forester STI Sport Edition will be equipped with the 1.8-liter turbocharged boxer engine, which can deliver 175 horsepower and 300 Nm peak of torque. The engine resources are sent to the ground via a CVT transmission and an all-wheel drive system.

The new special edition will be sold exclusively in Japan.