Volkswagen has published the first pictures and details of the new ID. Aero Concept car. This new prototype represents an electric alter ego of the current Passat sedan model.

At the base of the ID. Aero Concept is the MEB platform, the same architecture used by the current ID. family.

The new prototype has a drag coefficient of 0.23, and thanks to this sleek body, the car can travel up to 620 kilometers on one charge.

According to Volkswagen, the production version of the ID. Aero will first be sold in China. After that, the model will be launched in other markets.