Hyundai has had a big marketing campaign for the new Ioniq 6 electric sedan. We have seen lots of teaser pictures of the new electric model, and it is time to put this to an end.

To be more specific, Hyundai has published the last teaser picture of the Ioniq 6, as the official unveiling is scheduled for June 29.

The new model will be a sedan-like and it draws its lines from the Profecy concept car. It will be based on the same architecture as the current Ioniq 5, and we are pretty sure that all the technical details of the hatchback will be borrowed by the sedan.

The new Ioniq 6 will be available to order starting this year, and the series production will take place at the Asian Plant in South Korea. The first deliveries to customers are expected to take place by the end of this year.