Red Bull Racing has decided to build a hypercar. Yes, you are getting this right. With the help of the Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the company is working on a special car.

Its name is RB17 and, as you can already imagine, it will be a rival of the Aston Martin Valkyrie and Mercedes-AMG One.

For now, we only have a design sketch of the future hypercar, but the Red Bull officials have announced that the powertrain will be pretty interesting. Under the hood of the model will be a V8 hybrid powertrain that will deliver over 1,100 horsepower.

The plan is to assemble just 50 units at a rate of 15 per year, starting in 2025. The price will be set at around 5 million GBP before local taxes.