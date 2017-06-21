2018 Volkswagen Tiguan US pricing announced

Volkswagen targets SU customers who are looking for a big crossover than can fit even seven people with the launch of the new Tiguan Allspace. In the US the car is called simply Tiguan, even if it can be configured with seven seats.





The Germans already announced that pricing of the all-new 2018 Tiguan will start at $25,345 for the turbocharged 2.0L TSI S FWD model, and $26,645 for the 2.0L TSI S 4Motion.





Built off of Volkswagen’s MQB architecture, the 2018 Tiguan is 185.1 inches long, it gains 10.6 inches in length over the existing model, and features up to 58 percent more cargo space. Third-row seating comes standard on FWD models, and is optional on AWD models.





The 2018 Tiguan arrives in dealerships in Summer 2017. It will be available with an eight-speed automatic transmission mated to a four-cylinder turbocharged and direct-injection 2.0-liter TSI engine that produces 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque.





The Tiguan S FWD starts at $25,345 and features a standard four-cylinder turbocharged 2.0L TSI engine. The Tiguan TSI S 4Motion starts at $26,645 and features four selectable modes to maximize grip on a variety of terrains or road conditions. Standard exterior features include 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, halogen headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), LED taillights, rearview camera, heated side mirrors, black roof rails, and trailer hitch preparation for hauling needs.





Standard interior equipment includes a 6.5-inch Composition Color touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity for compatible devices; one USB port; six speakers; and Volkswagen Car-Net App-Connect for compatible devices, enabling integration with the three major smartphone platforms—Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink.





Starting at $32,550, the Tiguan SEL builds off the SE trim and adds a host of advanced driver assistance technologies, modern conveniences and premium design elements. The Tiguan SEL Premium builds off the SEL trim and starts at $36,250.





Front-wheel-drive models come standard with three rows of seats. 4Motion all-wheel-drive models can increase seating capacity to seven with an optional third row for $500.





A performance-inspired R-Line package, offering sporty exterior and interior design treatments that amplify Tiguan’s bold appearance, is available on SEL for $1,795 (also includes front and rear ParkPilot) and SEL Premium trims for $1,495.













Tags: volkswagen, volkswagen tiguan allspace, volkswagen tiguan us pricing, 2018 volkswagen tiguan us prices, us prices

Posted in Volkswagen, New Vehicles