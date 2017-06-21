Home » News » Volkswagen » 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan US pricing announced
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan US pricing announced
21 June 2017 17:33:03
|Tweet
Volkswagen targets SU customers who are looking for a big crossover than can fit even seven people with the launch of the new Tiguan Allspace. In the US the car is called simply Tiguan, even if it can be configured with seven seats.
The Germans already announced that pricing of the all-new 2018 Tiguan will start at $25,345 for the turbocharged 2.0L TSI S FWD model, and $26,645 for the 2.0L TSI S 4Motion.
Built off of Volkswagen’s MQB architecture, the 2018 Tiguan is 185.1 inches long, it gains 10.6 inches in length over the existing model, and features up to 58 percent more cargo space. Third-row seating comes standard on FWD models, and is optional on AWD models.
The 2018 Tiguan arrives in dealerships in Summer 2017. It will be available with an eight-speed automatic transmission mated to a four-cylinder turbocharged and direct-injection 2.0-liter TSI engine that produces 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque.
The Tiguan S FWD starts at $25,345 and features a standard four-cylinder turbocharged 2.0L TSI engine. The Tiguan TSI S 4Motion starts at $26,645 and features four selectable modes to maximize grip on a variety of terrains or road conditions. Standard exterior features include 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, halogen headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), LED taillights, rearview camera, heated side mirrors, black roof rails, and trailer hitch preparation for hauling needs.
Standard interior equipment includes a 6.5-inch Composition Color touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity for compatible devices; one USB port; six speakers; and Volkswagen Car-Net App-Connect for compatible devices, enabling integration with the three major smartphone platforms—Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink.
Starting at $32,550, the Tiguan SEL builds off the SE trim and adds a host of advanced driver assistance technologies, modern conveniences and premium design elements. The Tiguan SEL Premium builds off the SEL trim and starts at $36,250.
Front-wheel-drive models come standard with three rows of seats. 4Motion all-wheel-drive models can increase seating capacity to seven with an optional third row for $500.
A performance-inspired R-Line package, offering sporty exterior and interior design treatments that amplify Tiguan’s bold appearance, is available on SEL for $1,795 (also includes front and rear ParkPilot) and SEL Premium trims for $1,495.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th AnniversaryEngine: Cast Iron, Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 235 nm / 173.3 ft lbs
2002 Volkswagen Golf R32Engine: V6, Power: 179.7 kw / 241 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
2002 Volkswagen Phaeton W12Engine: W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
1997 Volkswagen W12 ConceptEngine: Volkswagen W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 5800 rpm
2001 Volkswagen W12 Nardo ConceptEngine: W12, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...
Concept Cars
MG E-Motion Concept launched in Shanghai
MG is a brand that was first launched in UK a few decades ago. The sales went down, the company had a hard time, and ended up bought by a Chinese producers. ...
MG is a brand that was first launched in UK a few decades ago. The sales went down, the company had a hard time, and ended up bought by a Chinese producers. ...
Custom Cars
Dacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UK
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
Future Cars
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Market News
Volkswagen US sales increase in May
Two years after Dieselgate started, Volkswagen is doing well in United States. With its reputation shaken, the German brand is still selling ok to americans. ...
Two years after Dieselgate started, Volkswagen is doing well in United States. With its reputation shaken, the German brand is still selling ok to americans. ...
Gadgets
Audi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New York
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Various News
Double trouble: Skoda celebrates 4 million Fabias and 500.000 of third generation
Skoda did it again. The Czech car manufacturer has produced the 500,000th third-generation Fabia in Mladá Boleslav. But more important, with the same ...
Skoda did it again. The Czech car manufacturer has produced the 500,000th third-generation Fabia in Mladá Boleslav. But more important, with the same ...
Motorsports
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...