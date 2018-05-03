2018 Renault Megane R.S. UK pricing announced
3 May 2018 17:57:40
|Tweet
After it watched how Ford Focus RS became more and more popular around Europe, Renault is now ready to return in the hot-hatch market. The Mégane R.S. goes on sale in the UK priced from £27,495.
The All-New Mégane R.S. is available to order from today with first customer deliveries taking place from July.
A world-first for the sports car segment, the All-New Mégane R.S. receives 4Control – Renault’s innovative four-wheel steer system, re-engineered by Renault Sport for optimum performance. At speeds over 37mph (or 62mph in Race mode), the front and rear wheels turn in the same direction for increased stability. At speeds of less than 37mph (or at 62mph in Race mode), the front and rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to give increased agility, particularly through tight corners.
4Control helps drivers to position the car on the right line through corners in order to accelerate as quickly and as efficiently as possible.
All-New Mégane R.S. provides two chassis. The Sport chassis is suggested for those drivers who like a sporty, but still refined, drive. As an alternative, the Cup chassis receives revised springs, dampers, anti-roll bars and bump stops – it is 10 per cent stiffer than the Cup chassis. Its front and rear hydraulic compression stops provide a high level of chassis efficiency and its new Torsen mechanical limited slip differential provides different lock-up values under acceleration and deceleration for enhanced traction and higher cornering speeds.
The Cup Chassis Pack is available at £1,500 more than the Sport chassis however, customers ordering an All-New Mégane R.S. between 1st and 31st May are eligible for an optional complimentary upgrade from the Sport Chassis to the Cup Chassis Pack with its Limited Slip Differential, red brake calipers, stiffer springs and dampers and anti-roll bar, worth £1,500.
Standard technology such as rear parking sensors, Multi-Sense driving modes, seven-inch touchscreen with European mapping, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, handsfree keycard with automatic locking and welcome function, heated electric door mirrors, Hill Start Assist, ESC and ABS make All-New Mégane R.S. easy to live with on an everyday basis.
Further comforts and technologies such as an opening sunroof, 8.7-inch portrait touchscreen, alcantara seats and 8-speaker BOSE sound system, handsfree parking, rear parking camera, blind spot warning, adaptive cruise control, distance warning and automatic emergency braking are available as optional extras.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2008 Renaultsport Megane R26.REngine: Inline-4, Power: 169.3 kw / 227 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 310.5 nm / 229 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
1984 Renault 5 Turbo 2Engine: Turbocharged Inline 4, Power: 138.0 kw / 185.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 216.0 nm / 159.3 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm
2002 Renault F202Engine: Renault RS22 V10N/AN/A
2008 Renault Megane Coupe ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 5800 rpm
2008 Renault Megane TrophyEngine: V4Y V6, Power: 268.5 kw / 360 bhp, Torque: 390 nm / 287.6 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross arrives in the US
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
Concept Cars
Ssangyong e-SIV electric world premiere
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...
Custom Cars
McLaren 570S Spider MSO editions launched in Canada
McLaren is selling lots of its cars across the Ocean, US and Canada being some of its most successful markets. To celebrate this, McLaren and Pfaff Automotive ...
McLaren is selling lots of its cars across the Ocean, US and Canada being some of its most successful markets. To celebrate this, McLaren and Pfaff Automotive ...
Future Cars
Infiniti confirms electric platform
Infiniti believes in the future of electric cars. it is one of the manufacturers who have the advantage of being backed by one of the most important names ...
Infiniti believes in the future of electric cars. it is one of the manufacturers who have the advantage of being backed by one of the most important names ...
Market News
Nissan intends to sell one million electric cars in 2022
Nissan is currently producing the most popular electric vehicle in the world: the Leaf, which is currently in its second generation. Judging by this trend ...
Nissan is currently producing the most popular electric vehicle in the world: the Leaf, which is currently in its second generation. Judging by this trend ...
Gadgets
Kia Soul EV developed a wireless charging system
As more and more electric cars are reaching clients, manufacturers start to think at more convenient ways for charging. Already with some experience on ...
As more and more electric cars are reaching clients, manufacturers start to think at more convenient ways for charging. Already with some experience on ...
Various News
Volvo plans electric success in China
Even if Europe is in love with diesels, Volvo wants to lure away the European clients to electric cars. The Swedish manufacturer aims for fully electric ...
Even if Europe is in love with diesels, Volvo wants to lure away the European clients to electric cars. The Swedish manufacturer aims for fully electric ...
Motorsports
Porsche granted access in Formula E
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...