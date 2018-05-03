2018 Renault Megane R.S. UK pricing announced

After it watched how Ford Focus RS became more and more popular around Europe, Renault is now ready to return in the hot-hatch market. The Mégane R.S. goes on sale in the UK priced from £27,495.





The All-New Mégane R.S. is available to order from today with first customer deliveries taking place from July.





A world-first for the sports car segment, the All-New Mégane R.S. receives 4Control – Renault’s innovative four-wheel steer system, re-engineered by Renault Sport for optimum performance. At speeds over 37mph (or 62mph in Race mode), the front and rear wheels turn in the same direction for increased stability. At speeds of less than 37mph (or at 62mph in Race mode), the front and rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to give increased agility, particularly through tight corners.





4Control helps drivers to position the car on the right line through corners in order to accelerate as quickly and as efficiently as possible.





All-New Mégane R.S. provides two chassis. The Sport chassis is suggested for those drivers who like a sporty, but still refined, drive. As an alternative, the Cup chassis receives revised springs, dampers, anti-roll bars and bump stops – it is 10 per cent stiffer than the Cup chassis. Its front and rear hydraulic compression stops provide a high level of chassis efficiency and its new Torsen mechanical limited slip differential provides different lock-up values under acceleration and deceleration for enhanced traction and higher cornering speeds.





The Cup Chassis Pack is available at £1,500 more than the Sport chassis however, customers ordering an All-New Mégane R.S. between 1st and 31st May are eligible for an optional complimentary upgrade from the Sport Chassis to the Cup Chassis Pack with its Limited Slip Differential, red brake calipers, stiffer springs and dampers and anti-roll bar, worth £1,500.





Standard technology such as rear parking sensors, Multi-Sense driving modes, seven-inch touchscreen with European mapping, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, handsfree keycard with automatic locking and welcome function, heated electric door mirrors, Hill Start Assist, ESC and ABS make All-New Mégane R.S. easy to live with on an everyday basis.





Further comforts and technologies such as an opening sunroof, 8.7-inch portrait touchscreen, alcantara seats and 8-speaker BOSE sound system, handsfree parking, rear parking camera, blind spot warning, adaptive cruise control, distance warning and automatic emergency braking are available as optional extras.













