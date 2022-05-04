The American artist Will.I.Am is AMG Performance brand ambassador. This title come up for him in September 2021, and the rapper has aggreed to promote only the electrified versions of AMGs.

Now, the two entities have decided to collab and deliver a special AMG model. We don’t have it’s name, but we can be pretty sure that it will be built in only one exemple.

We can say that after on Will.I.Am’s site has appeared a statement saying that this model will “help fund inner-city school engineering programs to prepare our youth for a technological tomorrow.” This allso tells us that an auction colud be organsed for the sale of the electrified vehicle, with all the money collected being redirected to some special programs.

We can’t say for sure which car was tweaked by Will.I.Am, but in these teaser pictures we can say that the headlights looks to be borrowed from a G-Class.

The official presentation of the car will took place on May 5th.