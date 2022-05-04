Bentley will unveil a new model. The event will took place on May 10, but until now we don’t have any information about which car we’ll get to see.

There is one teaser picture, but this doesn’t tells us more.

The British car manufacturer said that the new car will offer “an extra dimension of onboard wellness” which suggest we might see a new Bentayga version. But unlike the Speed variant of the SUV, the new version will be developed to offer comfort.

Of course, the launch of a new Bentayga variant is just an assumption and we can’t give you any guarantees that this will happen. But don’t worry, as the reveal date is almost here.