Guys, this is official and it is big: Porsche and Audi will come to Formula 1 starting 2026. The announcement was made by Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess.

“If you look at the major sporting events or events in the world, it’s the case that in motorsport, it’s really only Formula 1 that counts and is becoming increasingly differentiated. If you do motorsport, you should do Formula 1 as that’s where the impact is greatest. What’s more, you can’t enter Formula 1 unless a technology window opens up which means, in order to get in there, a rule change: so that everyone starts again from the same place.”

Both brans will enter the competition separately, and we are expected to see them only as engine manufacturers.

According to some rumors, Porsche will collaborate with Red Bull, while there were some speculations about Audi buing McLaren.