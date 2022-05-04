Lamborghini has officially unveiled the all new Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2. As the name suggests, this is not a car for the public roads. It is a mean machine for race tracks.

Customers deliveres of the new Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 are scheduled t start in the second half of the year ahead of the racing debut in January 2023.

The car comes with a revised aerodynamic package. It has a new diffuser to boost rear downforce, a special designed hexagonal roof scoop which was addapted from the STO, and a snorkel that replaced the upper side air intakes.

All these modifications fully-complies with the FIA regulations.

The engine of the car was improved, while the interior comes with some minor modifications.