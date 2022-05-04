The BMW M4 is one of the most impressive performance car you can actually buy and drive it on the streets. But the German car manufacturer is working on a new and special version.

It is called M4 CSL (Club Sport) and it will be unveiled on May 20. In order to keep the fans happy, BMW has published a teaser picture of the car.

The car will be showcased during 2022 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, an event which will take place from May 20 through 22.

As you would expect, the car will use a revised version of the 3,0 liter petrol unit. According to some sources, the engine will deliver around 550 horsepower. Also, the car will be lighter compared to the current M4, which means it will be faster and more dynamic.